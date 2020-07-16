COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: fix for Twitch Drops, extended their duration

Share it:

A few days ago i was launched Twitch Drops of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare, but some players have not had the opportunity to add them to their collection because of an annoying problem in the connection between the streaming platform and the COD account.

According to the latest official Activision update on their Twitter account, it has been announced that the problem in question has now been correctly resolved and it is possible for all players who have not yet done so to make the link between Twitch and Call of Duty. To apologize for the problem, the company has also extended the duration of the promotion until next Thursday, so as to allow everyone to get the rewards, including a spray, an emblem and an exclusive project of the most popular assault rifle of the shooter: the Grau. So if you have not yet taken advantage of the promotion and thought it was over, know that you have enough time to make these rewards yours.

Don't forget to check out our guide on how to get the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Twitch Drops for free.

