COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: CSGO-style animations coming soon?

A few days after the big mid-season 4 update for Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare, the dataminers have already got their hands on one of the next news that the developers would be working on: new weapon animations.

Some users have in fact managed to recover from the last files of the game a series of animations through which players can move the weapon so as to admire every single millimeter in detail. It is a feature in all respects similar to what is seen in Counter Strike: Global Offensive and in the most recent Valorant, or the possibility of pressing a button and, for example, making the character play with the melee weapon. As you can see below, the work by the development team seems to be already at an advanced stage and it is probable that this particular mechanic is now ready to be published, perhaps in conjunction with the Season 5 of the shooter, arriving in a matter of weeks.

