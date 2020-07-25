COD Warzone and Modern Warfare, cheaters warned: new wave of ban is coming

Share it:

The team has been around for some time now Infinity Ward aims to intervene in a determined manner against the phenomenon of cheating, with the aim of improving the community of active players within the titles of the Call of Duty series.

An intent already made clear in the spring, when the software house had communicated its intention to establish real infernal cheater vs cheater groups in COD Modern Warfare and Warzone. Now, the team returns to office, announcing a further crackdown targeting those who use unfair practices within the two titles.

To make it known is the Infinity Ward itself, through a communication made public through its official Twitter account. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, it is announced that a new and massive one will soon be launched ban campaign towards cheaters. At the same time, the authors of COD Warzone is Modern Warfare remind the public not to use unauthorized software to engage in game hack or hack, as this may prompt the team to remove the accounts involved in this practice.

Looking forward to learning more details about anti-cheating initiatives fielded by Infinity Ward, remember that COD Warzone Season 5 is coming.