COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: all the details on the new Starter Pack

Following the example of Fortnite Royal Battle, too Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare has hours of a Starter Pack, or a bundle with a reduced cost that allows you to immediately get access to new skins and a handful of COD Points.

Here is the complete list of objects contained in the package, the cost of which is only 4.99 euros:

500 Call of Duty points

Epic operator skin for Kreuger

Legendary smooth-bore shotgun project

Epic business card

Epic emblem

Double 60-minute Experience Point Token

Double 60-minute Battle Pass experience point token

As you can guess, this is the perfect opportunity for those who already have a few tokens and need a little extra to proceed with the purchase of the seasonal pass. In case you are interested in the bundle, we remind you that you can buy it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Battle.net) on the related digital stores.

Speaking of promotions, we also remind you that for the next few days a Double PE bonus will remain active both in COD Warzone and in Modern Warfare. Don't forget also that on our pages you will find the guide on how to unlock Rytek AMR in COD Warzone and Modern Warfare.