COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: Activision sues a site that sells cheats

After declaring war on the racists of COD Warzone and Modern Warfare, Activision takes action to counter the rampant phenomenon of cheaters and decides to sue the managers of a site that creates and resells this kind of “services” to those who want to win by cheating in Call of Duty multiplayer.

As we learn from the columns of Charlie INTEL, i Activision Legal they denounced the activities carried out on the CXCheats portal and decided to sue the managers: the site in question has in fact the purpose of systematically tracing the exploits of COD Warzone and Modern Warfare to resell this information to cheaters.

CXCheats curators responded to Activision’s lawsuit announcement by claiming that their site is a “portal dedicated to quality”, only to publish a second post on Discord to claim that they have decided to remove the Warzone and Modern Warfare cheats from their site.

In the exchange of messages on Discord, the managers of CXCheats also explained to their “customers” that Activision will take care to permanently ban all accounts of those who have exploited the exploits and cheats sold by their company, as a result of violating the Terms of Use and, presumably, their willingness to work with the US company to avoid further legal action.

For the cheaters of the last two blockbuster Call of Duty FPS, therefore, a new wave of bans is expected after that of the 50,000 cheaters of COD Warzone and Modern Warfare removed in April by Activision.