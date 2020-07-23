COD Warzone: A player takes home the victory without firing a shot

Share it:

In every successful battle royale there is always some player who tries to play in a unique way and then publish their game on social media. This is the case of a user who managed to triumph in a match of Call of Duty Warzone without firing a single gunshot.

This player, whose nickname is bjenks2011, he also gave a name to the challenge he devised, that is Stealth Challenge. This name stems from the fact that its rules of play consist in not using firearms, explosives and vehicles and, consequently, acting surreptitiously becomes a fundamental requirement. Despite the strict rules that he imposed himself, the user managed to teach his opponents a lesson through the use of other gadgets in the free to play shooter, whose arsenal includes throwing knives is riot shields in addition to the ability to sneak up on enemies and finish them off with astealth execution from which you can not escape, unless a third player stops the animation with the sound of bullets.

