COD MW and Warzone: the new Mace skin and a playlist without a killstreak are coming

The official website of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone has just been updated with a post that reveals all the news coming in this second week of the Season 5.

As for the classic multiplayer, players will be able to try a timed mode called Bare BonesCamp Upgrades, equip Perks, or Kill Streaks cannot be used in this playlist. To accompany this mode we find the beloved Shoot the Ship, that is the playlist dedicated exclusively to the Shipment and Shoot House maps, ideal for anyone who needs to recover some old seasonal weapon by completing its challenge. Warzone users will be able to continue playing the mode Mini Royale Besides Stimulus Solo (allows you to return if you have the right amount of money), Couples, Threesome a Teams is Swag in Teams. A variant of the Mace with some golden pieces of equipment, including the mask.

Before saying goodbye, we invite you to take a look at our article on all the news of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone.

