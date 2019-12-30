COD Modern Warfare triumphs at Christmas in the UK, GTA 5 the most downloaded in Europe

Share it:

The latest European rankings of 2019 are coming: Call of Duty Modern Warfare was the best selling game on the physical market in the UK during the Christmas week while GTA V it was the most downloaded video game in the EMEA territories (Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare maintains the first place in the British retail ranking separating FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, respectively in second and third place.

UK rankings 30 December 2019

Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Just Dance 2020 Sword Pokémon Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

As for digital downloads in Europe we find GTA V firmly in command of the top 10, below the mixed ranking that includes both retail sales and downloads in the EMEA territories:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2020 Pokemon Sword Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The lack of new AAA and AA releases is certainly felt, we will see what will happen in January with the arrival of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and other notable releases that actually reopen the game season after a few weeks off.