COD Modern Warfare: the news of the Battle Pass of Season 2 in the video in Italian

The developers of Infinity Ward and package the video in Italian of the Battle Pass of the Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, illustrating all the news that will involve, for example, the rewards to unlock by advancing in the Tier of the game ingame phase on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Once you have downloaded and installed the patch from 68GB (on PC and Xbox One) and from 49GB on PS4 which starts the Season 2, COD Modern Warfare users can scale the 100 Tier of the new Season Pass to receive rewards of increasing rarity in return.

Season 2 Battle Pass tiers allow fans to access theGhost operator, the assault rifle Grau 5.56 at level 15 and the submachine gun Striker 45 at level 30. The ingame bonuses promised upon reaching each Tier range from alternative versions of the Ghost Operator to skins for other characters, as well as projects and special equipment items.

Among the many information pitted by Infinity Ward, however, the confirmation of the rumors on the Battle Royale map of Call of Duty Modern Warfare is missing, as well as the Earth war with a 200 player multiplayer lobby. Waiting to receive a definitive response in this regard from the authors of Activision, we leave you with the video above and our guide on how to overcome all the Challenges of Week 1 of the new Season of COD Modern Warfare.