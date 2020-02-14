COD Modern Warfare: still leak on the battle royale, vehicles unveiled

Share it:

In the last few hours, the leaks they concern are now uncontrollable WarZone, the battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hidden inside the files of the last update. Among the latest information leaked online we find all the details on vehicles present in this new and highly anticipated mode.

Some players found themselves in COD Modern Warfare's battle royale due to a bizarre bug and took advantage of it to steal as much information as possible. In addition to having shown a long video of the tutorial, in which we learned how the classes worked and discovered the mechanics through which you can accumulate money, here is also the list of vehicles that can be driven:

ATV

SUV

Helicopter

Cargo Truck

Tac Rover

To these is added the presence of the Supply Station, which are not means but places where players can spend their money to buy all sorts of upgrades. Another very important information regards the game modes, since the possibility of playing in the game is clearly shown among the leaked images teams of three without any reference to single or pair mode.

Waiting to find out more, we remind you that the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could be free and its arrival should be scheduled for the next few days on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on Battle.net) .