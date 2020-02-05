COD Modern Warfare: Shoot House and Shipment are back, double XP from tomorrow

Share it:

In the last week before the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 it is possible to play in new playlists involving the most popular maps by the community.

For the first time since the shooter's release, it is indeed possible to choose between playlists Shoothouse 24/7 is Shipment 24/7, which until now have been proposed individually or in a single playlist that saw them alternate randomly. To these is added the unedited mode which takes the name of Face Off Grind and consists of the umpteenth variant of the Clash in which two teams challenge each other, made up of a pair of players in arenas smaller than the usual ones.

From tomorrow, February 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm, you can also take advantage of an entire week of Double Experience Points thanks to which you will increase in incredibly fast the level of weapons, that of the Battle Pass and that of the profile. In short, this is an opportunity not to be missed, especially if you consider the presence of playlists such as Shoot House and Shipment in which kills and shots from a distance quickly accumulate to complete all the camouflages.

Waiting for the developers to make the official announcement of the news coming with the next season, we remind you that some clues suggest the return of Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2. There are also those who argue that the battle royale is not part of the next update, which will instead have the 100 vs 100 Terrestrial War mode as its protagonist, a variant of the one already present since the release, which however involves a much larger map. great.