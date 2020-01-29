COD Modern Warfare: Shipment 24/7 is back among the weekly playlists

Share it:

The weekly updates of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare continue and, as punctual as every Tuesday, Infinity Ward offers its users a new series of playlists among which there is also one of the most loved by the players of the first person shooter.

The three new weekly playlists include in fact a new variant of the Clash, which this time consists of duels 2 against 2 in which each player does not have to use a predefined class but can decide which mouths to go into battle, and Deathmatch Domination, a sort of mix between Domain and Team Deathmatch modes. To these two is added also Shipment 24/7, which will allow users to play various modes always on the same map. As you well know, this is the playlist most loved by players, since the small size of the arena allows you to make a large number of kills, accumulate many experience points and unlock in no time all camouflages (except for those related to remote shooting, which for obvious reasons cannot be performed in Shipment).

The developers also kicked off a small promotion to encourage users who are only missing a few levels to complete the Season Pass. Until next February 3, in fact, you can buy individual levels for the price of 100 COD Points instead of the classic 150: this means that each level will cost you only one euro.

We remind you that there are only two weeks left before the end of the season and, according to the latest rumors, with the Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Ghost, one of the most appreciated characters of the entire series, could also return.