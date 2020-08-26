COD Modern Warfare Season 5, the news: Italian operator, new weapon and much more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mark on the agenda: at 8:00 tomorrow, August 25, the Season 5 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone officially begins, and the guys from Activision and Infinity Ward have rightly thought of outlining all the new content coming.

Here we focus on the additions for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which received one to begin with new mode for Ground War called Reinforced. In this new variant, three flags are placed near the center of the map, in a very similar way to what happens in Dominion. Downed players enter Spectator Mode, and can only rejoin the game when their teammates capture a new flag. Victory is achieved by claiming all three.

Also presented a new Italian Operator, called Sergio “Death” Sulla, a spaghetti-western-style gunslinger that will debut in the Store later in Season 5 Reloaded. Death loves the Wild West and follows a very personal moral code of what is right and what is wrong. He served in the legendary “Col Moschin” paratrooper assault regiment before joining Warcom. We also report the debut of a new functional weapon, the FiNN LMG, available from the launch of Season 5. It can be unlocked by completing an in-game challenge or by purchasing the “Mainframe” bundle in the store. The weapon is characterized by an ultra-light design and excellent control when reloading, which guarantee good accuracy. Basically, the There is a middle ground between Assault Rifles and LMGs.

There is no shortage of news for Call of Duty Warzone, while on August 28 the Games of Summer will start, which will host a series of Trials and a Gunfight tournament with the new map of the Verdansk Stadium. Do not forget, also, the appointment with the reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in Warzone on August 26.