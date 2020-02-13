COD Modern Warfare Season 2: The development team apologizes for the weight of the update

Share it:

Much anticipated by the community of gamers linked to the title, all the contents of Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare have finally become available.

However, their implementation within the latest effort of the Infinity Ward guys required the download of a update with significant dimensions, which led several users to express their disappointment in this regard. He chose to speak publicly on the matter Paul Haile, Production Director of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. From the pages of your official Twitter account, the latter he apologized to the players precisely for this specific aspect of the new update, promising a greater commitment to the issue.

"Hello to all, – writes in the chirps that you find at the bottom of this news – as we make Season 2 available I just want to apologize for the download size of this update. We are constantly trying to fight both the size of the updates and the impact on disk and in this case we are re-sending new asset packs to reduce the overall size of the game". In the future, the team also plans to activate options to allow console players to select which DLC keep or not.

In closing, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a guide for completing the Challenges of Week 1 of Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare.