COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: no battle royale in the stolen trailer, it's controversy

Leaks continue on Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and this time the absolute protagonist is the full trailer of the new content, which is unleashing fans waiting for the battle royale.

In addition to confirming the return of Simon "Ghost" Riley as operator and the old map Rust, the video reveals the arrival of the following news:

Atlas Superstore, new 6-on-6 map

Bazaar New Clash Map

Zhokov Boneyard, new Earth War map

Two new weapons: Grau 5.56 assault rifle and Striker 45 submachine gun

New Battle Pass containing Operators, skins, projects and emblems

As you can see, however, the big absentees in the trailer are the highly anticipated battle royale mode and the 100 vs. 100 Earth War. What makes the situation worse is the lack of unpublished maps for the 12-player modes, since only two new arenas are coming and one of these is nothing more than the remastered version of an already seen one. in the past. Such a situation has given way to a lot of controversy from fans, who do not seem to be satisfied with the upcoming news and fear that the battle royale may even reach the launch of the Season 3.

We remind you that the next season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will arrive tomorrow, 11 February 2020, at 19:00 with a big update for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on Battle.net).