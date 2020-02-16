COD Modern Warfare Season 2: how to get Twitch Drops for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the debut of Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare there are also new ones Twitch Drop to be collected on the fly. In this mini-guide we explain all there is to do to get them for free.

THE Twitch Drop they are in-game bonuses obtainable in the game by watching some direct streaming on Twitch. Below we will list the bonuses provided for Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare, explaining how to redeem them for free.

COD Modern Warfare: Season 2 Twitch Drop

As you can see in the image below, the Twitch Drops of the second season of COD Modern Warfare are the following, and can be obtained by watching the live streaming for a certain number of hours:

Prime Watcher emblem: watch for 1 hour

Spray Restless Sleeper: watch for 2 hours

An hour of double XP for weapons: watch for 3 hours

Animated Hard Landing Card: watch for 4 hours

How to get COD Modern Warfare: Season 2 Twitch Drops

To get the Twitch Drop for free you have to watch COD Modern Warfare live streams broadcast on Twitch, ensuring that the broadcast in question is marked "Drop enabled".

To receive this content, you must first of all log in to your Twitch and CallOfDuty profiles on the respective official websites that we have linked to. Then just visit the page used for the connection between the two profiles and authorize everything. If the operation was successful (you can take a look on the COD website, on the "linked accounts" page), all you have to do is look at the direct channels enabled on Twitch.