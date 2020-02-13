COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: how to create a Clan, get Double XP and the yellow tag

Share it:

With the update that introduced Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the clans have also arrived, which in the first-person shooter of Infinity Ward are called Regiments and allow access to various bonuses.

To create a clan, simply enter the game's social menu by pressing the Triangle button on PlayStation 4 (Y on Xbox One) and select the tab with the backbones "Regiments". At this point select the item to create one, setting its name and tag, or the series of numbers and letters that will be visible in front of your ID. Once this is done, you will have created your clan, which can from now on be managed simply by returning to the Regiments screen of the social menu and then pressing the Square button on PlayStation 4 (X on Xbox One). By doing so you will find yourself in front of a menu that will allow you not only to promote other members of the clan and set them as Officers, but also to select Happy Hour. For those who don't know what we are talking about, Happy Hour is a bonus Double Experience Points which are activated for only 60 minutes a day when at least two members of the Regiment play on the same team. Using the clan management menu, you can decide what time of day the clan's Happy Hour should be, but remember that at least 24 hours must pass between changes.

If you want to distinguish yourself from other players, know that it is now possible to change the color of your own Clan Tag to make it become yellow. This is a very simple procedure that can be performed on the Barracks screen. Select the Identity item and, if you already have an active Clan Tag, delete it. At this point hold the pointer over the Tag Clan item and press the Square button on PlayStation 4 (X on Xbox One) and select your Regiment to change its color.

