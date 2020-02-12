COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: here are all the free and premium rewards of the Season Pass

Share it:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is finally available and thanks to an official movie it is possible to discover all the news of the imposing update.

Here are the main news of the patch, whose weight is about 68 GB on PC and Xbox One and 49 GB on PlayStation 4:

New multiplayer maps: Rust (from Modern Warfare 2) and Atlas Superstore (Khandor Hideout will arrive in season 2 instead)

Four new tests: Race, Pitcher, Gun Course 3.0 Clear the Area 2.0

New multiplayer modes: Gunfight tournament, Call of Duty League (Demolition and other modes coming later in the season)

New Clash Maps: Rust, Bazaar

New Earth War Map: Zhokov Boneyard

As far as the Season Pass is concerned, we remind you that its initial cost is 1000 COD Points (2,400 to buy the special version thanks to which it is possible to start from level 25)) and among the very first rewards we find the highly anticipated Ghost Operator . At level 15 we find the assault rifle as a free reward Grau 5.56 and at level 30, always free, the submachine gun Striker 45, whose shape resembles that of the legendary UMP-45. Other premium rewards include projects, alternative skins for operators already available and, at level 100, an alternative version of Ghost with hood.

Unfortunately there is no trace of the battle royale mode or the 200-player Earth War and it is very likely that both are scheduled for Season 3 or, why not, as a mid-season content.

