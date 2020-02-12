COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: free machine gun project for PS4 users

Share it:

To accompany the new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which marks the return of the operator Simon "Ghost" Riley and the map Rust, an exclusive project has also arrived for users playing on PlayStation 4.

As announced on the official PlayStation blog in the last few hours, it is a project called Lucky Strike and, once equipped, it allows you to use one of the game's light machine guns with a unique light blue camouflage and a series of pre-installed accessories. In order to access the brand new project, all you have to do is complete one of the new ones Spec Ops of the season with the exact same name of the project, or Lucky Strike. Complete the cooperative mission and in the armory you will find the new weapon as if by magic.

As for all the other exclusive PlayStation 4 content (among which we find the Spec Ops Survival mode), this new project will also arrive on PC and Xbox One starting from the month of October 2020, or exactly one year after the game's debut.

Also don't forget that to get new free projects you should constantly check among the free bundles of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, that is packages that are randomly assigned to each login.