COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: does an Activision statement confirm the battle royale?

A recent statement made by Activision on the future of Cal of Duty: Modern Warfare has sparked fans' hopes of seeing the much-awaited battle royale during the second season.

The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is indeed very high although it is not yet clear what the news is coming and a recent teaser has limited itself to confirming the return of the small map Rust and the arrival of Simon "Ghost" Riley as operator of the next seasonal pass. The arrival of the battle royale mode continues to be uncertain, whose references in the game have been repeatedly confirmed by dataminers from all over the world. To give fans a new hope, however, is a message from Activision, which promises "contents, surprises and new experiences" during Season 2 of the shooter. According to fans of the series, this is clearly a reference to the battle royale, which however may not arrive in conjunction with the launch of the new season, leaving space at least in the first few weeks to the rumored 200-player Earth War.

We remind you that the launch of the next season is scheduled for next Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 19:00 in Italy and until then you can take advantage of a Double Experience Points event of COD Modern Warfare to complete the current Season Pass.