COD Modern Warfare: Season 2 content leaked in advance!

There are still three days left to the beginning of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but we can already get a clear idea of ​​the contents that will be added thanks to an error of the official website of the game, which showed in advance the new features .

To begin with, the introduction of the new Ghost Operator, as already suggested by Infinity Ward in recent days. There will be two new weapons, or the Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the Striker 45 submachine gun. The latter is none other than the UMP-45, which Modern Warfare 2 players are familiar with. They will be two purchase options for the Battle Pass: individually it will cost 1,000 COD Points, while at the price of 2.4000 COD Points it will be possible to buy the Battle Pass Bundle with the instant unlock of the first 20 tiers. The promotional images also anticipate the introduction of new weapon designs and over 80 new items obtainable by playing.

As if that wasn't enough, one has also leaked 7 second clip presumably taken from the presentation trailer of Season 2: the map that is the background to the action seems to be Rust, already confirmed by the developers in recent days. Find the short video below, enjoy!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 will officially kick off at 19:00 on Tuesday 11 February. During the last meeting with the shareholders, Activision announced that the spending of in-game players has increased compared to the past, thanks to the removal of Season Pass and loot box.