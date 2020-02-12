COD Modern Warfare, Season 2: battle royale coming according to a known insider

Share it:

Although many of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are disappointed by the absence of the battle royale among the new features of Season 2, it seems that the developers still have a lot to publish in the coming weeks.

According to the well-known Call of Duty insider "TheGameRevolution", Modern Warfare's battle royale would be practically complete and the team that would take care of it (probably Raven Software) is working on the final touches before publication. The news would have come to the insider's ears from two different sources, one of which is considered more than reliable. If this were true, Activision would be preparing to launch the real bomb of this Season 2 only later, so as to attract the attention of the players again on the first person shooter.

To make these rumors even more concrete is the appearance with the latest update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare of a new item in the main menu with the words "Top Secret" (you can see it in an image that we have captured for you below), which is added to History, Multiplayer, Coop and Shop. If we then carefully observe the promotional image of the season, a box with one on it is clearly visible among the incoming modes crown, symbol that clearly indicates the much requested game mode.

Pending an official announcement, we remind you that among the new features of Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare there is also an exclusive project for PlayStation 4 users. On our pages you will also find all the details on the premium and free rewards of the new Season Pass of Call of Duty Modern Warfare.