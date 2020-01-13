COD Modern Warfare: Revenue from the Outback Pack will be donated to the Australian authorities

Share it:

As fires continue to wreak havoc on Australia, multiple organizations and people from around the world are taking action to support the efforts of local authorities.

The donation of Ubisoft Australia has already arrived from the gaming world in recent days, which has donated $ 30,000 toAustralian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief Fund. Today Infinity Ward also joins the cause will donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the Outback Pack in Call of Duty Modern Warfare until January 31 to organizations active in Australia.

The Outback Pack, renamed for the occasion Outback Relief Pack, is available from 8 January and includes, among other things, a safari outfits for the player character and a Koala pendant. Ubisoft preferred to make a quick and direct donation since creating a package of themed skins would have taken a long time to develop. In this case, however, the package was already available, and was only renamed by Infinity Ward after numerous requests from the community, eager to contribute to the cause. The development team said that money earned in the previous days will also be donated.

The damage caused by fires is devastating: according to the latest data communicated, 10 million hectares of land and more than 2,000 homes have been lost. The dead would be 27, while the animals killed over 1 billion. It is also estimated that at least 350 million tons of CO2 have been released into the atmosphere.