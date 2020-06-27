COD Modern Warfare: Realism mode will be permanent

Share it:

Recently in Call of Duty Modern Warfare the new mode has been introduced Realism, which was so popular with gamers that the developers decided to make it permanent.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, Realism is a sort of middle ground between the classic and the Veteran modes: playing multiplayer at the Realism level there is no user interface as in Veteran but, unlike this mode, it is not possible to inflict damage to their companions and the TTK (i.e. Time To Kill, the time needed to eliminate enemies) is identical to that of the classic modes. This third option has been much appreciated by users who are used to playing multiplayer, so much so that developers are asked to make it permanent in the playlists. Fortunately, the request has been accepted and, as confirmed by the development team on Twitter, you will continue to find it in the main menu in the coming weeks.

Waiting to discover new details on the other modes coming soon, we remind you that a recent rumor has anticipated the possible debut of Highrise in COD Modern Warfare, probably coming with the mid-Season 4 update.