COD Modern Warfare, playlist update now available: here are all the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Directly from the official Twitter account of Infinity Ward an interesting announcement arrives for all active players within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

In fact, directly from their social profiles, the software house and Activision have disclosed the details of the last one playlist update, now available. The innovations introduced by the development team are manifold:

The game mode Drop Zone arrives in COD Modern Warfare, going to replace Infected, option now accessible from the Quick Play menu;

arrives in COD Modern Warfare, going to replace Infected, option now accessible from the Quick Play menu; Snowfight : to celebrate the holiday season, a new game option has been introduced, entirely based on snowballs! The latter replaced the Cranked mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare;

: to celebrate the holiday season, a new game option has been introduced, entirely based on snowballs! The latter replaced the Cranked mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare; Maps: the Shipment and Shoot House maps are the two great protagonists of the new playlist update;

In sharing this information, Infinity Ward took the opportunity to wish happy Christmas holidays to the entire community of players. The recent production license plate Activision it has met with considerable success on the gaming market. In fact, only a few days ago the news came that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has already earned the title of the most played Call of Duty of the entire generation. The game servers hosted around 500 million hours, for a total of 300 million games!