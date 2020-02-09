COD Modern Warfare: players spend more without Season Pass and loot box

Share it:

After Black Ops 4, a completely multiplayer chapter complete with battle royale, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare he took a step back proposing a more traditional experience, with a single player campaign and a more classic multiplayer component.

Infinity Ward also said goodbye to the Season Pass, which offered new paid content, and loot boxes, crates that supplied objects in a totally random way. These "old" systems have been replaced by updates totally free, which on a seasonal basis provide the same content to all players (avoiding the fragmentation that was created with the seasonal pass), and from the Battle Pass, a paid, but totally optional, progression system that provides exclusive and perfectly known cosmetic objects to all.

Well, this strategy is paying off: during the last meeting with the shareholders, the president of Activision Rob Kostich said that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players are spending more money in-game than ever before. The president did not provide precise numbers, but said that the increase in spending compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 can be quantified with a two-digit percentage.

"Rather than providing certain portions of the community with some game content, we are now focusing on free content for everyone to increase the interest of the whole community.". Activision 's efforts addressed to "creating a better experience for all players", also led to the reaction of a transparent monetization systemas well as implementation of cross-play and cross-progression.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Ghost and Rust's return to Season 2 has recently been confirmed, while an Activision statement hinted at the introduction of Battle Royale.