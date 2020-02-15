COD Modern Warfare: players find themselves in battle royale because of a bug

Share it:

After watching the first stolen video of the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we return to talk about the highly anticipated mode due to a bizarre bug that allowed some lucky players to explore the menus.

This would be a rather widespread problem and which, more importantly, is activated randomly for users who abandon any lobby of the online multiplayer mode. You just need to exit the multiplayer screen to get the chance to enter WarZone, name of the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As you can see in the screen of the mode shared by Reddit users who had the opportunity to explore it, only the tutorial mode is currently available and the "squad fill": this means that at least at launch there should be no single and pairs mode but it will be possible to play only in teams of four players that will be filled through matchmaking in case there is some empty slot. Among the items on the menu there is also that of Drop Kit, or the customized classes that players will be able to access through Procurement just as seen in the video that emerged on the net today.

Waiting to find out more details about WarZone, we remind you that the latest rumors want Activision to be ready for the launch of the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and that it wants to publish it for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC over the next days, in conjunction with the publication of an announcement trailer.

