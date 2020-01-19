COD Modern Warfare: one of the events of history was already mentioned in MW2

Share it:

Apparently, one of the most controversial events in the single player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had already been conceived quite a few years ago, or during the development of Modern Warfare 2, FPS that saw the light in 2009 on PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. We warn you immediately: in this news you will find spoilers.

We are specifically talking about section set in Piccadilly Circus, the famous crossroads of London, which sees the players busy at respond to a terrible terrorist attack. A very careful Call of Duty player has found in Modern Warfare 2 – more precisely in the refuge of Makarov, the main villain of the first trilogy – a newspaper on which an attack on Piccadilly Circus is clearly mentioned (you can see it in the screenshot attached below).

The events, in any case, take place in a different way: in the recent Modern Warfare, to begin with, the explosion originates from a van on the run, while in the 2009 newspaper, reference is made to a specially modified subway train wagon to carry a large amount of devices. Also, in the reboot of the Makarov series it is not presbody. In any case, it is clear that Infinity Ward has been harboring the idea of ​​a terrorist attack on Piccadilly Circus for over a decade, and in 2019 he finally put it into practice.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. We take this opportunity to remind you that the duration of Season 1 has been extended and that a new weapon, the Crossbow, will be introduced soon, obtainable by completing certain challenges.