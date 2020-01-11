Technology

COD Modern Warfare leads the PlayStation Store USA download rankings in 2019

January 10, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
As reported by the European PlayStation Blog, GTA 5 was the best-selling game of 2019 on the PlayStation Store on our continent but what if we go to look at the American ranking? In this case positions change.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare turns out to be the most downloaded game, followed by Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition and NBA 2K19. Below is the complete ranking that also includes PlayStation VR games, free to play, expansions and DLC.

Most downloaded PS4 games

  1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  2. Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
  3. NBA 2K19
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. NBA 2K20
  6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Madden NFL 20
  8. Star Wars Battlefront II
  9. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  10. Days Gone
  11. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  12. Borderlands 3
  13. MLB The Show 19
  14. World War Z
  15. God of War
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Rocket League
  18. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  19. The Forest
  20. Marvel's Spider-Man

PlayStation VR games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Superhot VR
  3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  4. Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Borderlands 2 VR
  8. Firewall Zero Hour
  9. Blood & Truth
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds
Free to Play games

  1. Apex Legends
  2. Fortnite
  3. Dauntless
  4. Realm Royale
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Warface Live
  7. Don’t Even Think
  8. Warframe
  9. H1Z1: Battle Royale
  10. 3 on 3 Freestyle

DLC and expansions

  1. Fortnite The Laguna Pack
  2. Fortnite The Cobalt Pack
  3. Fortnite Battle Royale The Wilde Pack
  4. Fortnite Battle Royale The Red Strike Pack
  5. Fortnite The Wavebreaker Pack
  6. Fortnite Battle Royale Breakpoint's Challenge Pack
  7. Fortnite Lava Legends Pack
  8. Fortnite Save the World Standard Founder’s Pack
  9. Fortnite Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
  10. Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack

Curious the top 10 related to expansions and DLC where they appear only additional content for Fortnite. What do you think of these charts based on data from the PlayStation Store USA?

