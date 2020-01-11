COD Modern Warfare leads the PlayStation Store USA download rankings in 2019

Share it:

As reported by the European PlayStation Blog, GTA 5 was the best-selling game of 2019 on the PlayStation Store on our continent but what if we go to look at the American ranking? In this case positions change.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare turns out to be the most downloaded game, followed by Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition and NBA 2K19. Below is the complete ranking that also includes PlayStation VR games, free to play, expansions and DLC.

Most downloaded PS4 games

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition NBA 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Days Gone Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Borderlands 3 MLB The Show 19 World War Z God of War Mortal Kombat 11 Rocket League The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition The Forest Marvel's Spider-Man

PlayStation VR games

Beat Saber Superhot VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Borderlands 2 VR Firewall Zero Hour Blood & Truth PlayStation VR Worlds

Free to Play games

Apex Legends Fortnite Dauntless Realm Royale Brawlhalla Warface Live Don’t Even Think Warframe H1Z1: Battle Royale 3 on 3 Freestyle

DLC and expansions

Fortnite The Laguna Pack Fortnite The Cobalt Pack Fortnite Battle Royale The Wilde Pack Fortnite Battle Royale The Red Strike Pack Fortnite The Wavebreaker Pack Fortnite Battle Royale Breakpoint's Challenge Pack Fortnite Lava Legends Pack Fortnite Save the World Standard Founder’s Pack Fortnite Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack

Curious the top 10 related to expansions and DLC where they appear only additional content for Fortnite. What do you think of these charts based on data from the PlayStation Store USA?