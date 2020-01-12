COD Modern Warfare in 2020: announced the news coming in the game

Share it:

Call od Duty's 2019 ended with the launch of Season 1 of COD Modern Warfare. With the advent of the new year, Infinity Ward has published a message addressed to the public, in which it presents some of the news arriving in 2020.

The developers of the software house are currently engaged on several fronts, with the aim of further enriching the gaming experience for users. In particular, the team confirmed that they are working on afurther version of the mode Gunfight. In fact, a 1v1 option has been made available in-game recently, but Infinity Ward is also working on a 3v3 option. In addition, over the next few weeks, developers are aiming to introduce additional equipment slots, to increase the five currently available to players.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare team was also extremely satisfied with the feedback from the beta of Gunfight Tournament published in November. Infinity Ward has therefore confirmed that it intends to re-propose this content once some technical problems related to bugs have been resolved and new rewards have been added. Finally, the software house aims to organize others limited duration events during which players can benefit from some special bonuses.