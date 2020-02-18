COD Modern Warfare: how to get double XP and bonuses with the companion app

Share it:

After explaining how to get the Season 2 Twitch Drops, in this mini-guide we explain how to receive the tokens for Double PE in COD Modern Warfare using the companion app by Call of Duty.

The Call of Duty companion app is available for devices iOS is Android, and can be downloaded for free by all users. In addition to providing several useful features for tracking player statistics, such as the kill / death ratio, number of wins, personal records and more, the app allows you to get several free bonuses. Below we explain how to get them.

Download the COD companion app

First of all you need to download and install the Call of Duty companion app. If you have not already done so, here are the links to download the application on iOS and Android devices:

How to get the COD companion app bonuses

Every week the players who access (even once) to the COD companion app receive an access bonus for COD Modern Warfare. This bonus includes items such as free calling cards, double experience point tokens, and double weapon experience point tokens.

Another way to earn rewards is participate in the Ops. Operations are weekly tournaments in which your team competes against 24 other teams to earn the top three places and win prizes. Your team can include up to 20 players, and you can make progress playing Modern Warfare.

Your team will receive a challenge such as "Get the highest number of victories in Confirmed Kill" or "Get the highest number of kills in the Domain", and all you have to do is try to complete them by consulting the team's progress in the companion app. Challenges change every week and prizes are awarded to teams that finish in the top three.

Speaking of bonuses for experience points, we remind you that on our pages we also explained how to get double XP in Modern Warfare with Happy Hour.