COD Modern Warfare: Guide and Cheats to win in Rust and Atlas Superstore

Rust is Atlas Superstore are the new maps introduced with Season 2 of COD Modern Warfare. In this mini-guide we will provide you with useful tips and strategies to master them, in order to dominate the games and get the better of your opponents.

Tricks and strategies for winning in Rust

In Rust it is advisable to take advantage of the elevated points, but pay attention to the path to reach them and collaborate with your companions to provide each other with cover before climbing the ladder. It wouldn't be a bad idea to equip one gun such as secondary weapon, so you can use it to defend yourself even while climbing.

In addition to presenting elevated locations, this map includes a ground collision zone. Discover i hidden paths under certain parts of the tower and other areas of the map to suddenly pop out and take enemies by surprise. It will be a great point to your advantage.

We also advise you to equip the Trophy System as an enhancement on the field to protect yourself and your teammates from the shocks of tactical equipment that you are inevitably victims of in smaller maps like Rust.

Also consider the idea of ​​using Quick Fix and Shrapnel. Quick Fix increases the rate of health regeneration when you kill enemies or capture and keep targets. The fast pace of Rust will lead you to fight against multiple enemies at the same time, and for this reason a help in the regeneration of health can be very useful. Shrapnelit also gives you an extra lethal charge that helps you deal damage to your opponents or eliminate them when they move in a party.

Be careful though: resort to Tactical Sprint it is not always the right choice, because when you use it you cannot wield your weapon. Although speeding can offer some benefits, consider well if this risk is worth taking.

Tricks and strategies to win in Atlas Superstore

Atlas Superstore alternates long corridors with narrow rooms, so it is possible use any equipment. Whichever type you decide to exploit, keep in mind its strengths and weaknesses as you venture into this shopping center, trying to use the ones most appropriate to the context.

Since the shelves are not fully replenished, it will be possible see the enemies who are prowling in the lanes next to yours. Always keep your attention high as you move through these spaces, otherwise you will become easy prey for opponents.

The shelves of the shop manage to support an Operator, if not more than one, and allow you to move around the map in unpredictable ways. Discover the shortcuts and the more advantageous positions scattered around the map, in order to exploit them to surprise opponents.

From some areas reserved for employees, i.e. those accessible from the team's regeneration points, you have an excellent view of the shop below. Even if you need to keep an eye on the main combat zone, taking control of one of these points could help your team achieve a goal or clean up the lanes.

Atlas Superstore is an exposed structure, in fact the roof has several open points that allow sunlight and air to filter through. As a result, it is possible to ring during fights killstreak through these spaces, maximizing their effectiveness.