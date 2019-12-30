COD Modern Warfare: discovered a problem with headshots for Magnum

Share it:

After witnessing the slow and progressive balance of the brace of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, here is another problem that afflicts one of the weapons present in the Activision first person shooter.

A Reddit user has in fact decided to do many tests on the .357 Magnum, one of the most popular secondary weapons in the game due to the low rate of fire counterbalanced by a large amount of damage capable of knocking down an enemy with a single well-aimed bullet. However, it seems that the weapon in question suffers from a rather serious problem when it comes to hitting an enemy in the head without aiming. From user tests XoRDroopy, in fact, it can be seen that the Magnum is the only weapon with which to score a headshot without aiming is incredibly difficult and requires a very high number of attempts.

At the moment the development team has not yet expressed opinions regarding this situation but it is very likely that in the course of the next few days some news may arrive on the future changes that will be made to the weapon, perhaps in conjunction with the next season of the game in arrival in February 2020.

