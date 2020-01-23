COD Modern Warfare: Crossbow and slots for extra classes in the patch coming today

Share it:

A couple of weeks after the announcement of the news coming in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare over the last few days that separate us from Season 2, Activision and Infinity Ward have finally revealed when the protagonist update will debut the new game weapon: the crossbow.

In the late afternoon today (presumably between 18:00 and 19:00, time of the daily reset) the new patch will arrive, which will not just introduce the challenges necessary to obtain the Crossbow, but also a series of improvements that will make the game experience more pleasant. Among the innovations we find one of the most requested changes by the community, namely the increase in the maximum number of custom class slots, so that you can create multiple loadouts without necessarily having to modify existing ones based on the occasion. To accompany the increase in class slots we also find the removal of the annoying collisions between players and the fix to the problem that prevented changing modes in random playlists, forcing users to exit and re-enter matchmaking.

Waiting to find out all the news of the update, we remind you that Modern Warfare Season 1 has been officially extended and will last another three weeks.