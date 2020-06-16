COD Modern Warfare: Battle Royale leak, Activision takes legal action

Share it:

Although Activision and Infinity Ward continue to maintain the strictest confidentiality in this regard, details, images and videos relating to the alleged Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the last chapter of the series available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, have long been circulating on the net and PC.

Activision is not happy with the information leak, and decided to take action. To begin with, he did remove a YouTube video of the well-known leaker TheGamingRevolution, which contained material belonging to the modality. After that, he turned his attention to a certain Reddit user Assyrian2410, which he would publish a promotional image with the inscription Call of Duty: Warzone in plain sight, and depicting soldiers standing on a helicopter shot down in a typically battle scenario. The thread title read: "I found this image online. I'm not sure what you're dealing with. It's probably battle royale.". According to TheGamingRevolution, it would be authentic material.

The thread has already been removed from the social network, but this particular image seems to have particularly angered the leaders of Activision, who have decided to take legal action to find out the real identity of the user who released the shot, who has also canceled his account in the meantime. According to TorrentFreak, the US company obtained a subpoena for copyright infringement (DMCA) from a US court, which obliges Reddit to provide Assyrian2410's personal information by 29 February 2020. In the meantime, the Twitter account of the leaker TheGamingRevolution, which in a message confirmed the authenticity of the image, has been suspended.