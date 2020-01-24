COD Modern Warfare: are the free DLCs that have made it successful?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you will have noticed by the rankings of the most profitable titles of last year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a success and to contribute to the diffusion of the game could have been the particular monetization model chosen by Activision, in contrast to that of the previous episodes.

For the first time in the history of Call of Duty, in fact, there is no longer any need to purchase expensive additional packages in order to get your hands on additional maps and weapons. With Modern Warfare all this is only a memory and the developers propose all the additions of this type for free to anyone who owns a copy of the game, aiming at monetization exclusively through the sale of packages of costumes, camouflage and pendants for weapons. Looking at the numbers, we can confidently confirm that this change of course has paid off and only in December 2019 were they spent in the game more than 78 million dollars, a figure comparable almost to what was spent by Black Ops 4 players in the first four months of life.

Speaking of free additions, we remind you that yesterday's update introduced the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a weapon that belongs to the category of Tactical Rifles and can be unlocked simply by completing a challenge.