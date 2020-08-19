COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: the Velikan skin has a release date

Share it:

Activision has just announced that Velikan, the new Shadow Company operator from Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, is about to land in the shooter store.

Starting tomorrow evening, at the usual weekly reset at 19: 00, players will be able to purchase the Velikan bundle at the price of 2.400 Points COD, the equivalent of 24 euros in microtransactions.

Here are all the items included in the package:

Megalith: Operator Velikan legendary skin

Trencher: Legendary design for light machine guns

Excavator: Legendary Shotgun Blueprint

Evil Intentions: epic phrase

Mars: Epic vehicle horn

Take a bow: epic execution

Sullen: Epic Vehicle Skin

Masked Out: Epic weapon charm

Shadow Dweller: Epic Business Card

Pay in Blood: Epic Spray

Before leaving you to the image that shows the appearance of the skin and all the other accessories present in the paid DLC, we remind you that only a few days ago the prestigious COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Armorer bundle was put on sale, containing a special skin of Mace.

