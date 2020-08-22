COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: the new patch weakens the FR 5.56 and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A little while ago Infinity Ward released a new in-game patch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare e Warzone which solves a number of issues reported by players.

To begin with, the annoying bug of the FR 5.56 has been fixed, which thanks to its shotgun under the barrel had become a very lethal weapon. The developers also took action on the Bruen MK9, reducing damage to the upper torso and increasing reload times on the basic weapon or with the 60-round magazine. As for theISO, the movement penalty with the drum magazine has been removed, and the movement speed while aiming has been increased. The 725 Sawed-Off Barrel instead received a slight decrease in movement speed, an increase in aiming times and a reduction in damage at close range. Finally, we report that it was fixed an exploit near the prison in Warzone.

The patch is already available in-game as we write to you. We take this opportunity to remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War was announced yesterday, and that its full reveal will take place on August 26th within Call of Duty Warzone, in the Verdansk map.