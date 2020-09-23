COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6: Farah and Nikolai arrive, trailers and images

The game universe of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone never takes a break, and is ready to renew itself once again by welcoming the Season 6.

Exactly one week after its inception, Activision and Infinity Ward have begun to spill the beans and present new content. We thus discovered that in the Battle Pass of Season 6 there will be two new operators, namely Farah, the Modern Warfare campaign hero, and the veteran Nikolai. When they discovered Mr. Z’s underground network and operations in Verdansk, the two returned to battle to help longtime ally Captain Price in the conflict that erupted following the breakdown of the Armistice.

Farah

“This occupation must end. We all agree, right? “.

Founder and Commander of the Urzikstani Liberation Force, Farah, grew up as a fighter after surviving Roman Barkov’s imprisonment. He is an outstanding soldier and leader who is known for having spent a lifetime in warfare. His skills were further honed with additional training with the SAS and he conducted dangerous missions to combat Al-Qatala forces and other regimes stationed in his country. Following the events of the Campaign, Farah joins the Alliance Chimera by reuniting with Iskra, a former scout of hers.

Farah is unlocked at level 0 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. In addition to Farah’s basic skin, players can earn additional skins and other rewards by completing her Operator missions.

Nikolai

“Nikolai, you have been a villain boy”. “Coming from you it’s a compliment”.

Nikolai is the leader of the Chimera, a PMC within the Alliance. Longtime friend of Captain Price, he initially worked with Price, Kamarov and Kate Laswell to build the Armistice with the goal of stopping the rise of a new AQ. After the breaking of the Armistice, Nikolai now takes control of the battle to stop Zakhaev. He is a Russian patriot with a deep love for his country matched only by his love of weapons. He is known as a great repairman and can acquire just about anything, anywhere. Despite his dark past, he will always choose the right thing at the right time.

Nikolai can be unlocked at level 100 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Players can complete Operator missions to earn additional Nikolai skins and other rewards.

With the Battle Pass of Season 6 you can unlock up to 100 levels of content, including the two operators just presented, 1300 Call of Duty points and much more. The start of Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 is scheduled for September 29th.