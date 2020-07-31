COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: Season 5 is presented in a trailer!

Share it:

Less than a week after launching Wednesday, August 5, Infinty Ward has surprised all players in Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone publishing the first trailer of Season 5!

The video provides a taste of the unpublished contents that will be introduced on the occasion of the new seasonal itinerary, starting from Shadow Company faction, in which i three new Operators: Rozlin "Roze" Helms, Velikan and Marcus "Lerch" Ortega. The Shadow Company was first introduced at the end of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and is led by General Shepherd, who later turned out to be a traitor.

The trailer also provides some clue about changes to the map: the Call of Duty Warzone Verdansk Stadium, for example, plays an important role, confirming the speculation on the opening of the stadium for Season 5. On the other hand, it was the same developers who suggested it yesterday by writing on their social profiles the following words: "If the stadium had a name, what would it be? Our doors are open to suggestions". The trailer also focuses on train station for a couple of seconds, reinforcing the rumors that want a train to arrive on the Warzone map.

Further details on the contents we will certainly discover them in the coming days. Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its free-to-play rib, Warzone, is available for free on the same platforms. Season 5 will open its doors on August 5th.