COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: how to unlock Rytec AMR for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As per tradition, Infinity Ward has released the mid-season 4 update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, which introduces many new features. In this regard, all players can now unlock the new one Rytec AMR sniper rifle completing a challenge in any game mode.

Here are the requirements to unlock the weapon for free and without resorting to purchasing a bundle in the shop:

"Using a sniper rifle or a tactical rifle, perform 3 Quick Target kills in 15 different games."

Translated into plain words, you have to perform 3 quickscope in one game 15 times. This is a very simple task if you are used to using sniper rifles, a little less if you don't like playing with this kind of weapon. If you fall into the first category, then you don't need our advice, otherwise we have some tricks that will come in handy to unlock this new rifle in the shortest time possible.

To speed up the completion of the challenge we suggest you use the tactical rifle Kar98k by mounting on the weapon all the accessories that make the activation of the viewfinder mode faster. At this point you just have to jump into the fray and make at least three kills by firing an instant after pressing the button to aim. Using the Kar98k you will have enough firepower to eliminate an enemy with a single shot and a rate of fire that you can fire a second time without waiting too long. In case you don't like the weapon you can always try with other tactical rifles or with the Dragunov, also capable of quickly firing multiple shots. Unfortunately there is nothing on the screen that can signal the execution of a quickscope and you will have to check the progress of the challenge manually on the screen "Modify equipment".

It should be noted that the challenge is completed much more easily in the classic multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare and, unless you want to try to complete it in Swag or Team Scuffle in Warzone, we suggest you wait for the next free trial weekend of the shooter to unlock the weapon.