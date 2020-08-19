COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: FR 5.56 is too powerful, fix coming soon

Share it:

Present in Call of Duty Modern Warfare from launch, the assault rifle FR 5.56 – a replica of the historic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 FAMAS – is one of the most used weapons by players. On the occasion of Season 5, the weapon also received a major upgrade that made it more effective.

Something, however, appears to have gotten out of the developers' control since the FR 5.56 is currently afflicted with a bug that makes it even more powerful than it should be. The problem is mainly related to one of its accessories, namely the shotgun that can be mounted under the barrel, which manages to eliminate enemies from considerable distances in one fell swoop – even from 15 meters! – which should normally be out of your reach. The developers of Infinity Ward, after the numerous reports from gamers (you can see a video about it at the top of this news) have announced that they have identified the problem and have put themselves to the I'm working on a fix that will be published as soon as possible.

Infinity Ward recently had to deal with several gun-related headaches. After debunking the Bruen Mk9, he also released a patch to fix some graphical glitches. Meanwhile, the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War teasers continue, the announcement of which seems to be close.