COD Modern Warfare and Warzone: Double XP return all weekend

After a disastrous weekend of XP Doubles for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, Infinity Ward is ready to start a new weekend with an active boost for the shooter's experience points.

The last time the experience points earned by the players over the weekend have not been correctly assigned and, to be forgiven, the development team has announced a new event that will surely please all those players who need to recover some level of the Battle Pass or to upgrade some of the weapons in your armory. The timed event concerns in fact any type of experience points, or those of the weapons, of the pass seasonal he was born in profile (which we remind you are used to unlock extra challenges with many XP at stake).

The event in question will start tomorrow, Friday 17 July 2020, at 19:00 and will end at the same time next Tuesday. During these days, classic multiplayer players will also be able to play in playlists like Shoot House 24/7 and Cheshire Park 24/7 in addition to the Realism version of the Game of Arms. Those who prefer Warzone, the free to play component, will be able to try two different modes for three-player teams: the classic battle royale and Malloppo.

