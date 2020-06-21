COD Modern Warfare and Warzone, are the weapons unbalanced? Infinity Ward works on a patch

Share it:

Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward executive confirms the arrival of an important patch for the balance of weapons and equipment elements of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone during Season 4.

Asked by the community about Activision's new battle royale shooter and the latest episode of the Modern Warfare series, the Co-Design Director Infinity Ward has tried to clarify the interventions that the Los Angeles company will make to balance the weapons accessible in the different multiplayer modes.

In response to a fan who points out that, according to him, 90% of the killcams he witnessed ingame involved network players using the Warzone Grau in Season 4, and that many weapons suffered nerf like the M4 of Modern Warfare, Cecot explains that "we are making changes and various balances to a batch of weapons, we plan to offer everything with an update coming mid-season".

Again according to the manager of Infinity Ward, more details on the interventions and changes made will be shared only through the notes of the patch that will accompany this update, although everything suggests that it will mainly involve the Grau assault rifle.