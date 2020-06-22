COD Modern Warfare: a rumor reveals the possible return of Highrise from MW2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the launch of Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, the first rumors are already on the possible content coming with the next free updates of the Activision first-person shooter.

According to the latest tweets in the account ModernWarzone, which in the past has already disclosed in advance some information on future content, a remake of the map Highrise it is currently in development and may arrive shortly. Unfortunately the rumor does not contain concrete indices on the release date of the map, set on a large skyscraper and present in COD Modern Warfare 2, but it is very likely that it is one of the main content coming with the free mid-season update. It is now known that the update coming in a few weeks should introduce new modes, an operator bundle, a new sniper rifle unlockable by completing a challenge and at least a new map for multiplayer.

Waiting to find out more details on the map, we remind you that Infinity Ward is currently working on an important weapon balance patch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, since many are complaining about the excessive effectiveness of some fire mouths.