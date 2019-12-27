COD Modern Warfare: a glitch allows you to hit from under the map and from behind walls

Share it:

Some players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have come across a glitch that allows you to hit (and kill) opponents from behind walls and from under the map. Will the developers fix these bugs soon?

As you can see in the video reported in the news, the streamer Calvin 'Aimbotcalvin' Chau he was a victim of the glitch that allows you to hit from under the map. The game was being played on the map of Port of Verdansk, and Aimbotcalvin was only 4 kills away from Tactical Nuke when he was killed by an opponent who hid under the map using the bug, as can be seen from the killcam. Of course, it made the streamer furious.

Moving on to the glitch with which it is possible to hit from behind the walls, it was the player who paid for this bug ProP777, who was the victim of a "mysterious kill" during a Christmas game. Looking at the killcam, the player learned that he was killed by an RPG missile fired against a wall in the offices of Shoot House. The reflected damage hit him through the wall, completely ignoring the obstacle. Also in this case, the fact of not being able to see the opponent and his blow caused an inevitable and unexpected death to the unfortunate player in turn, the result of a bug not foreseen by the game.

Infinity Ward will you fix these bugs soon? Probably yes, with future updates. Meanwhile, while waiting, we remind you that the new Christmas playlist of COD Modern Warfare is available.