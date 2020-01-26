COD Modern Warfare 1.13, other controversies: some of the promised fixes are not in the game!

Share it:

The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch continues to generate discontent within the gamer community.

In addition to the Crossbow and the extra slots, it has also brought unwanted problems, such as a bug that can reset progress. To further worsen the situation there was also the confusion with which the official changelog was drawn up: according to the players, many of the changes actually made in the game are not reported in the text, and vice versa. Apparently, in the patch notes fixes would be reported that in reality in the game would be absent!

For example, the collision bugs between players, contrary to what reported, would still be present, while the extended RAM-7 loader was not increased 45 to 50 as stated by Infinity Ward. Also the bug that causes the boost not to be applied to headshots with the upgrade Stopping Power Field it would still be present.

The developers, with an official message, said they were aware of the RAM-7 buff failure and were working to resolve the problem, but they did not provide information on the possible resolution of all the other inconveniences. We will continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, how is your experience with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1.13 patching up?