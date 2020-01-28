CoD League: the 1.13 patch that arrived before the championship, infuriates the pro players

Share it:

The two-time world champion of Call of Duty, Ian "Crimsix"Porter (ex OpTic), in a post-inaugural interview, spoke about the impact that the latest patch had on his team's performance during the inaugural weekend of the new Call of Duty League.

Although i Dallas Empire were the favorites (franchise of which Crimsix is ​​obviously part), did not behave as expected. In their first game they lost 3-1 against i Chicago Huntsmen. Afterwards, they lost 3-0 to the Atlanta Faze.

Crimsix acknowledged that it was a factor that contributed to the team's poor performance, albeit not the decisive one. There have been numerous changes following the latest update that affected the "competitive" Call of Duty.

Patch 1.13 was released on January 22nd, just two days before the debut weekend of the CDL. In fact, the application of the new patch implied a very important downside: that the teams had to suddenly adapt their playing style without having time to test the changes.

Crimsix expressed his team's frustrations by directly addressing the Infinity Ward development team during the press conference. The player said: "Guys, you released a patch less than two sevenths before an event"(which would go against the rules). This complaint was echoed by several CDL teams who did not have the time to practice before the first day of the championship.