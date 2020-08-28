COD Black Ops Cold War will be a blockbuster also in weight on hard disk

Share it:

The COD Black Ops Cold War pre-order form has appeared on the Microsoft Store pages: unlike the PC and PS4 counterparts, the Redmond house’s digital store also includes the section relating to the space required to download and install the Activision’s blockbuster FPS.

According to information shared by the operators of the US Microsoft Store, the console version of the Xbox family of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will require at least 100.04 GB of space on the hard disk to be able to run on your own reference green cross platform, be it Xbox One or Xbox Series X (not to mention the increasingly noisy Xbox Lockhart o Series S).

Even the card in Italian of the Standard Edition of COD Black Ops Cold War reports the data of the 100.04 GB of space required to install the game. For fans of the series this is certainly not a happy news, especially considering Activision’s intention to continue to support and evolve COD Warzone in parallel with the multiplayer of the new chapter of this FPS epic.

In this regard, we invite you to follow with us the reveal of the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War on the day of 9 September. In the meantime, we remind those who follow us that the new shooter from Treyarch and Raven Software will be available from November 13 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and since launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X complete with Crossgen Edition.