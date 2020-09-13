COD Black Ops Cold War: What was the Cold War Really? Let’s find out in video!

After officially presenting the first information on the COD Black Ops Cold War Campaign, Activision’s leaders have offered definitive confirmation that the game will be set in the 80s.

The shooter will therefore have the Cold War, a succession of decades that have seen each other United States of America e Soviet Union. A multi-faceted clash, which essentially occupied the entire second half of the last century. From the end of World War II to the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent dissolution of the USSR, the Cold War period dominated much of the twentieth century.

To prepare us to understand the context proposed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Everyeye editorial team has therefore set off on a journey back in time. The target? Retrace the most salient passages and the essential joints that have characterized this intense historical period. We talked about it in a rich special on the history of the Cold War, but obviously, as has become tradition, also a video entirely dedicated. Waiting for the new COD, you can therefore find the video directly at the opening of this news, as well as on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: we wish you a good view!

In closing, we remind you that our Francesco Fossetti has recently described his first impressions on the multiplayer of COD: Cold War.